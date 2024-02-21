MAFS villain Jack sparks outrage as he tells Jono to ‘muzzle’ his wife Lauren… after saying another groom can sleep with his bride Tori because he ‘isn’t attracted to her’

Married at First Sight Jack Dunkley sparked outrage at the final dinner party of Wednesday’s episode when he told Jonathan McCullough to “gag” his wife.

In the shocking scenes, Jack, 34, became embroiled in an explosive row with Lauren Dunn after she told Jack’s wife Tori Adams about a series of comments he had made.

Lauren, 32, told Tori, 27, before dinner that Jack told her husband Jono that he would give another boyfriend “permission” to sleep with Tori “because he’s not attracted to her.”

The shocking revelation sparked a huge argument around the table and ‘villain’ Jack shocked the group when he told Jono to ‘gag’ his wife Lauren.

Tori was left shaken after the fierce confrontation and admitted she didn’t know who to believe, before telling her best friend Lauren that she was “disappointed” by the confrontation.

The drama began when Lauren revealed that Jack had made a shocking comment about Tori while chatting with Jono at the gym, leaving her completely outraged by her friend.

He explained how Jack said that if there is a swinging situation in the experience, the boys are allowed to sleep with his wife, because he wasn’t attracted to her.

Last year, MAFS introduced the controversial “partner swapping” challenge, in which participants swapped partners and shared a bed for an entire weekend.

At dinner, Lauren and some of the other girlfriends took Tori aside to let her know what Jack had said, leaving her looking downtrodden and upset.

Lauren recounted: ‘Jack said something to the boys in the gym. He said, “If we get to swinger week and we haven’t slept together, you guys can sleep with her.”

Jack previously said that he is not sexually attracted to his girlfriend Tori, and Lauren called Tori’s attention to the comments while sharing her disapproval.

Speaking to the camera about Tori’s reaction, Lauren said: “She’s nervous, she seemed upset. That’s the last thing I wanted to do, but you have to put Jack in the line of fire with no room for maneuver.

Watching, Jack could see that Tori was upset and admitted that she didn’t “trust” anyone and accused Lauren of “looking for drama,” before dramatically confronting her in front of the group.

Since Tori looked very uncomfortable, Jack turned to Lauren and asked, “I’m asking you what you told my wife.”

Lauren questioned him about his partner-swapping comment, and Jack argued that he had only meant it as a joke, despite insisting it was “inappropriate” to repeat it at dinner.

Jono didn’t seem very convinced when he said: “It’s a strange joke, I didn’t take it as a joke.”

Meanwhile, Sara chimed in: “The fact that you can’t even say it at the table should be clear and simple: It’s not a joke.”

Upon hearing the comment, Lucinda became enraged: “That kind of conversation is disrespectful and degrading.”

The entire group quickly turned on him and expressed their disapproval of the shocking comment, as the table gasped.

In response, a shocked Lauren fumed: “If you tell me to put a muzzle on again, I’ll show you who’s going to need a muzzle.”

Trying to defend himself, Jack argued, “Whatever I said to Jono, I would say it in front of Tori, and she would respond the same way.”

Backing Jack up, Tori insisted, “If Jack says it was a joke, I’ll take it as a joke, I trust him.”

“Jack and I joke about really horrible things that aren’t meant for anyone else,” he added.

Jack continued to deny ever saying he wasn’t attracted to Tori, despite previously saying he wasn’t “sexually attracted” to her during a workshop.

Speaking to the camera, Timothy insisted: “I heard that comment, it’s just deflecting and it’s not telling anyone the truth.”

Meanwhile, Jono told Jack: ‘You said, ‘We don’t have a sexual spark.’ You’re a sexual man.’

Jack was furious that Jono ‘broke the bro code’ by telling his wife Lauren what had been said as things got very tense around the table.

As Jack attempted to talk to Jono, Lauren argued with him, causing Jack to shockingly yell, ‘I’m not talking to you, Lauren, shut your mouth!’ Can you muzzle your wife?

The entire table was thrown into chaos after the shocking comment as Jono fumed: ‘Don’t talk to him like that!’

Speaking to the camera, Tristan said: “That’s not right, my mother would hit me if I ever said that to a woman.”

Meanwhile, Lucinda added: “It’s not funny, it’s not appropriate, not now, not ever, not for anyone.”

Doubling down on his comment, Jack continued: ‘She needs it! She needs it!’ I can’t say a word because you won’t shut your mouth.

“I’ve had enough of you, thank you very much,” Jack said.

Unable to cope with the drama, Tori finally stormed out of the dinner.

Finally returning to the table, Tori shared her disapproval with her best friend Lauren that she had brought it up at dinner instead of through a private text message.

‘It was like a circus performance. My best friend is fighting with my husband. I’m really over it,” Tori told the camera.

‘I don’t know what to do, Jack said it was a joke, I don’t know who to believe.’

Lauren felt like she had been a “bad friend”, although Sara insisted she wasn’t wrong, while also sharing her anger at Jono for not backing her up against Jack.