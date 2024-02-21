OIC Secretary General Participates in ICJ Oral Arguments

NNA -nbsp;The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussain Ibrahim Taha, heads a delegation from the OIC General Secretariat to The Hague to participate in presenting the OIC oral argument before the International Court of Justice on 26 February 2024, which is expected to give the legal opinion at the request of the United Nations General Assembly on the legal effects of the Israeli occupation arising from Israel#39;s continued violation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and its long-term occupation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967. It has East Jerusalem.

It should be noted that the organization had submitted a written legal pleading to the Court on July 25, 2023, as well as comments on the pleadings submitted to the Court by other countries and international organizations on October 25, 2023, confirming the illegality of the Israeli occupation and its policies based on colonial settlement, forced displacement, racial discrimination, land confiscation, and demolition of Palestinian homes, in flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The 25 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are scheduled to present their arguments during the hearings of the International Court of Justice from February 19-26.

