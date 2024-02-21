Makary welcomes HRW delegation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, on Wednesday received a delegation from quot;Human Rights Watchquot; including Lamia Fakih and Ramzi Kays in his office at the ministry.nbsp;

Following the meeting, Kays stated: quot;The discussion with the Minister of Information addressed the necessity of achieving justice for journalists who were martyred in southern Lebanon as a result of war crimes. We also asked the Minister to initiate a discussion within the government on the need to file a lawsuit on this matter with the International Criminal Court and to grant it the authority to investigate Israeli crimes in the south, including crimes against journalists.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.