Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Makary welcomes HRW delegation

    By

    Feb 21, 2024 , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, on Wednesday received a delegation from quot;Human Rights Watchquot; including Lamia Fakih and Ramzi Kays in his office at the ministry.nbsp;

    Following the meeting, Kays stated: quot;The discussion with the Minister of Information addressed the necessity of achieving justice for journalists who were martyred in southern Lebanon as a result of war crimes. We also asked the Minister to initiate a discussion within the government on the need to file a lawsuit on this matter with the International Criminal Court and to grant it the authority to investigate Israeli crimes in the south, including crimes against journalists.quot;

    By

