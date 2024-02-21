Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    News

    The Daily Beast’s Former EIC John Avlon Runs for Congress

    By

    Feb 21, 2024 , , , ,
    The Daily Beast’s Former EIC John Avlon Runs for Congress

    Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

    Former CNN political analyst and anchor John Avlon officially announced on Wednesday morning that he’s running for Congress as a Democrat in New York’s 1st congressional district.

    Avlon, the former editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, recently left CNN after 13 years at the network. At the time of his departure earlier this month, Puck first reported that he was weighing a run for office. Sources told The Daily Beast at the time that while Avlon was seriously considering the bid he had yet to make a final decision and no paperwork had been filed.

    With the district’s deadline to declare approaching in early April, Avlon finally jumped into the race this week.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tanya Plibersek reveals surprise fashion secret as she highlights Australia’s ‘throwaway’ clothing culture

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Gary Neville leaves Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney in stitches after revealing his Valentine’s Day present… but Roy Keane is less than impressed!

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    It looks like high-income shoppers are becoming increasingly loyal to Walmart

    Feb 21, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Tanya Plibersek reveals surprise fashion secret as she highlights Australia’s ‘throwaway’ clothing culture

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    Gary Neville leaves Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney in stitches after revealing his Valentine’s Day present… but Roy Keane is less than impressed!

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    It looks like high-income shoppers are becoming increasingly loyal to Walmart

    Feb 21, 2024
    News

    ChatGPT is losing its mind and no one seems to know why

    Feb 21, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy