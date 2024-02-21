The Daily Beast’s Former EIC John Avlon Runs for Congress

Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Former CNN political analyst and anchor John Avlon officially announced on Wednesday morning that he’s running for Congress as a Democrat in New York’s 1st congressional district.

Avlon, the former editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, recently left CNN after 13 years at the network. At the time of his departure earlier this month, Puck first reported that he was weighing a run for office. Sources told The Daily Beast at the time that while Avlon was seriously considering the bid he had yet to make a final decision and no paperwork had been filed.

With the district’s deadline to declare approaching in early April, Avlon finally jumped into the race this week.

