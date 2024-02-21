Israeli Officials ‘Dismayed’ by Prince William’s ‘Naïve’ Gaza Statement

Kin Cheung / Getty Images

Prince William’s dramatic statement calling for an end to the war in Gaza on Tuesday “dismayed” Israeli officials who considered it to be “naïve,” it was reported Wednesday.

However, the officials were restrained in their criticism of William, as they did not want to “enter into a row with the future king,” a report in the Telegraph said, without citing sources.

Meanwhile, some political commentators suggested that William may have made the comments at the urging of the foreign secretary, David Cameron.

