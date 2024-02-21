Pippa Middleton continues her swimwear show as she flaunts her toned figure in £225 Heidi Klein bikini on family holiday to St Barts

Pippa Middleton continued her designer swimsuit parade as she flaunted her toned figure in a Heidi Klein bikini during a day at the beach with her husband and children.

The mother-of-three, 40, wore a gray and white printed bikini by Heidi Klein for her day at Eden Rock Beach, owned by her husband James Matthews’ family, in St Barts.

The halterneck bikini top originally sold for £115, while the bottom cost £110.

During the family getaway, the Princess of Wales’ younger sister wore designer swimsuits and accessories worth more than £2,000.

This time around, Pippa pulled her long brown hair into a bun and was seen wearing round tortoiseshell glasses earlier this month.

Pictured: Pippa Middleton seen running into the water with her eldest daughter Grace earlier this month.

Pippa and James, who married in May 2017, were seen enjoying some quality time with their three children – Arthur, five, Grace, two and Rose, one – in and out of the sea.

Pippa was seen running to the shore with her daughter Grace before happily playing with her in the sea.

She was also photographed holding hands with her son Arthur, who was wearing the same Spiderman-themed life jacket as his younger sister.

Meanwhile, Pippa’s husband James Matthews, 48, donned a swimsuit depicting an island scene.

The doting father was seen following his son, who was wearing the children’s version of the swim trunks, as he ran towards the shore.

At one point, Pippa was seen holding a yellow bucket and spade and talking to her husband as they looked after their daughter.

Later that day, Pippa, known for being a keen runner and swimmer, was seen running after her daughter, who was running towards the water, before picking her up in her arms.

The mother of three was occasionally seen wearing rounded tortoiseshell sunglasses while wading in and out of the water.

Pippa wore a white and gray printed bikini for her beach day with her three young children

Pippa Middleton is seen holding her daughter in her arms as they enjoyed a day at the beach in St Barts earlier this month.

When she arrived at the beach another day, Pippa was seen wearing a white tennis dress and a matching visor.

The Matthews family owns the Eden Rock resort in St Barts, one of the most exclusive hotels in the region. Stars such as Elton John, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have stayed at the complex.

James’s parents, David and Jane Matthews, moved to St Barts in September 1995 after purchasing Eden Rock from local adventurer Rémy de Haenen.

Pippa’s outing today comes after the Princess of Wales’s “successful” planned abdominal surgery last month.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported that the mother of three is “on the mend.”

In a clear sign of her improvement, she was able to accompany her husband, Prince William, and their three children as they left for a half-term holiday at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the king is also convalescing.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend said. “She was looking forward to a change of scenery and she’ll be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the kids blow off some steam with William.”

The Princess, 42, was discharged 12 days ago from the London Clinic, where she had spent almost two weeks.

In the only statement from Kensington Palace on his health, a spokesperson said on January 17 that, “based on current medical advice, he is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The spokesperson did not provide details about the nature of his surgery, but sources reported that it was not for cancer.

Since leaving hospital, without being photographed, Catherine has been at Adelaide Cottage, the family’s four-bedroom home in Windsor Home Park.

Pippa Middleton looked every inch the doting mother as she held her youngest daughter in her arms.

Later that day, Pippa picked up her daughter Grace while they were playing in the Caribbean Sea.

The doting mother of three was also seen holding her youngest daughter’s bucket and spade on the beach.

Pippa was seen running to the shore with her daughter Rose before happily playing with her in the sea.

James Matthews is seen wearing a pair of tropical island themed boxers for his day at the beach.

Their children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, attend Lambrook School, a 15-minute drive away, in Berkshire. They separated on Friday to spend a week on vacation.

Earlier this week, Kate and Pippa’s brother James shared a glimpse of his “adventure” with his son Inigo, his wife Alizee Thevenet and their dogs, but he also didn’t mention his sister’s surgery.

On Instagram, the 36-year-old father of one, who announced the birth of his firstborn in October 2023, posted a clip from his recent ski vacation.

In the video you could see the founder of Ella & Co walking through the snow while baby Iñigo was dragged in a specially equipped stroller.