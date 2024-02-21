Capital Breakfast’s new radio host REVEALED – as emotional Roman Kemp steps down after 10 years

Roman Kemp made an emotional announcement that he was leaving Capital Breakfast on Monday morning.

And replacing the famous host, Capital Breakfast announced Jordan North, 34, as the new host on Wednesday.

Roman, 31, who is stepping down from his role after 10 years of presenting for the station, proudly introduced the new host on the live breakfast show.

Jordan, who joins Capital from BBC Radio 1, will officially start in April 2024 and will appear alongside Chris Stark and Sian Welby, while Roman’s last show will be on March 28.

Roman said: ‘You’re going to love this Jordan. I have a lot of faith in you friend.

“It’s hard to leave, you feel like he’s your son, but you want him to be in good hands and I know that with you it will be just that.” “Everyone, send all the love you can to Jordan.”

Jordan said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Global and waking up the nation every morning on Capital. I can’t wait to start working with this amazing team and get stuck into creating the most fun and entertaining breakfast show.” .

“Hosting Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down.”

Last week it was revealed that the former I’m A Celeb star has quit Radio One’s legendary Going Home show and will be replaced by Jaime Laing35 years old, who will take his place – Monday to Thursday, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – alongside hope.

Shortly after the news broke, inside sources revealed to The Sun that Jordan had signed a huge deal with the rival station.

The source said: ‘Jordan is moving to Capital FM to replace Roman and he couldn’t be more excited. It’s absolutely huge for him and, although he finds it difficult to leave the BBC, he is excited to start at Capital.

“Jordan’s decision has been a difficult pill to swallow for the BBC, but there was nothing they could do to change his mind.”

Speaking about how much Capital has meant to him, Roman seemed overcome with emotion and confessed that it was not a decision he had anticipated making.

He explained: “I have a little announcement, and it’s really strange to say it out loud.” Really weird. If I’m being totally honest, I have no idea how to start this.

‘I’m just going to come out and say it. This will be my last six weeks in capital, which is strange to say.

Shaking off his emotions, he continued: “The last eight and a half years of my life have been incredible being part of this machine, it has been the funniest, the saddest and the wildest time being part of Capital and the Global family.” . .

‘When you set out to do a job of this magnitude you never think that one day the moment will come when you will have to say goodbye. You never think that day will come.

‘What I can tell you is that I’m not saying goodbye now, I’m not leaving the program today and that’s it, but it’s not very far away.

‘It will come and that goodbye will come in five or six weeks. It is not a decision that has been made overnight, it is enormous, it has not been easy for me.’

Roman lost his best friend and global radio producer Joe Lyons to suicide in August 2020, and the star hinted at the tragedy by referring to both his “highest highs” and his “absolute lowest lows.”

And he added: ‘Capital is my family, you, as wonderful listeners that you have been, have been with me in my best moments and in my worst moments… Capital and Global have helped change me.

Roman and his co-hosts Sian Welby and Chris Stark at the capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in 2023

As Capital shared the news on his Instagram, Roman jokingly responded, “He only got the job because of his dad, bye I say.”

Roman also took to social media to issue his own statement, adding: “When I started this show I was told to remember that it’s like a table at the pub with your friends and one chair is empty so the listener can come and join the group. “. series…’

‘I was 22 when I first joined Capital and that made me the man I am today, it’s all I know. But I know now is the right time to leave and now is the right time to move on.”

Roman joined Capital in 2014 before hosting the prestigious The Capital Evening Show in 2016.

In 2017 he moved to Capital Breakfast before taking the show national in 2019.

He continued: ‘You listen, and the people in this room, every person in this room, my production team, Sian and Chris, Sonny, who has done it in the past, and Vick Hope, who has done it in the past. They are all.

‘The next two weeks, as I approach the end of my time here at Capital, will be very difficult. I love this place so much, I love it. I love the station, I love everything about it, Capital is my family.

‘And I also love the connection that you and I, the listeners, have built together. Has changed. I know I started out as just Martin Kemp’s son, I hope you can call me your friend now.

Romano added: ‘I loved every moment of my time at Capital. The last 10 years have been incredible and hosting the legendary Capital Breakfast is the best job I’ve ever done.

As fans and friends rushed to send their love to the star, he received an outpouring of well wishes.

“Well, no, it’s time for me to give my chair at the table to someone else.”

‘But after almost seven years of early warnings, I’m looking forward to some breaks and it’s time to hand over the baton!

‘It has been a privilege and an honor to wake up millions of people every day. It’s the best job in radio and I will miss our listeners and the Global Lots team.

“Whoever the next Capital Breakfast host is, they’re in for the most incredible journey.”