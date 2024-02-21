Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Young Girl Killed in Nightmarish Florida Beach Sand Hole Accident

    By

    A young girl died Tuesday after a hole she had dug with her brother at a Florida beach suddenly collapsed, burying them both, authorities said.

    The boy, who is about 8, was trapped only up to his chest and was eventually pulled from the sand at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and taken to the hospital, a spokesperson for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said. The girl, who was about 7 years old, was completely buried beneath the boy at the time of the collapse, the Sun Sentinel reports.

    Fire rescue crews were called to the scene at around 3 p.m. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Sandra King said both children were inside the hole—which was about 5 or 6 feet deep—at the time of the collapse. It’s not clear if an adult was helping the children as they dug the hole.

