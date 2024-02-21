Ryanair passengers endure ‘worst flight ever’ after two men begin to fight and spit at each other in the aisle of the Edinburgh to Tenerife service before they are broken up by Spanish police

This is the moment two men start fighting on board a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife before Spanish police break them up.

The two thugs were filmed fighting and spitting at each other aboard a plane bound for Hispaniola Island on Monday in what one passenger described as “the worst flight of his life.”

At the beginning of the video, a man dressed in blue and another dressed in gray can be seen arguing in the aisle before directing their anger towards another passenger, while staff continually ask them to return to their seats.

The chaos continues to escalate as another woman launches a frantic attack on him, while the man in blue can be seen spitting into her hand as other travelers look on in disgust.

The harrowing scenes finally came to an end when the plane landed in Tenerife and the disruptive passengers were escorted away by local police.

The video shows the two men shouting at each other in the aisle of the plane, a few meters from Hannah’s seat.

The man in blue appears to say that the other man has “had a few drinks” while gesturing to him with his hands.

At the same time crew members can be heard telling the men to sit down.

Later, the man in blue attacks another passenger on board the plane, before the second man aggressively shouts in his face.

The video then cuts to a blonde woman further down the plane apparently getting angry at one of the men.

The man in blue then confronts the other man and attempts to headbutt him while other passengers can be heard gasping loudly.

In yet another escalation, the woman then attacks the man in gray before the man in blue stops her. She then appears to attack a third man on board the plane while she screams in his face.

The man in blue is later seen yelling at the same man in gray, saying, “That’s my lady you’re talking to, buddy.”

Another grim moment in the video shows the man in blue spitting into his hand several times, while a cabin crew member stops him.

The chaos finally comes to an end when two Spanish police officers are seen boarding the plane. One officer tells the man in gray to sit in his seat while the other escorts the other two passengers off the plane.

Hannah claimed on Facebook that one of the men was the woman’s boyfriend and that the other man involved in the fight was also her friend.

She said: “The blonde bird screamed throughout the flight and then her boyfriend and brother got into a fight and started fighting.”

It is believed that there was tension for the first two and a half hours before the crew intervened.

According to another passenger, Nikki Swinton, the physical fight broke out about a half hour before the flight landed.

Nikki commented: ‘I was sitting behind them. I had to move. I wonder why Swissport allowed them to board in Edinburgh in the first place.

‘It was hell. I had to endure the abuse from them for 2.5 hours before the crew said a word. It was the worst flight of my life.

‘They threatened to attack me when I got off the plane. The language and what they spoke was disgusting.

‘This fight occurred between them about 30 minutes after landing. They started punching each other when we were about to land.

‘It lasted until the guard was called upon landing. Ryanair was reluctant and in the end they started fighting, so I guess Ryanair had no choice.

Ryanair told MailOnline: ‘The crew on this flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife (19 February) requested police assistance in advance after a small number of passengers caused problems on board.

‘The plane was met by local police upon arrival in Tenerife and the passengers were removed. This is now a matter for the local police.”