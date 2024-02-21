Optical illusion reveals whether you’re set for incredible good luck – or have to ‘bravely persevere’ through a difficult year

<!–

An optical illusion can reveal whether the ‘universe’ is about to give you everything you’ve ever wanted or whether you’re still overcoming the hardships of the past year.

The image was shared this week by Tik Tok creator Mia Yilin, who has more than 450,000 followers on the video-sharing app, where she has become famous for her performances of different optical illusions.

According to the content creator, her latest offering can tell you if you are about to receive blessings or if you are persevering through the difficulties you have been going through lately.

The image shows an eye and an oyster, and Mia reveals that what you see first can offer a tell-tale sign about your personality.

Mia began by sharing what it means to see an eye first.

She said, ‘If you saw the eye first, everything will be fine for you from now on.’

‘The universe is actively changing to make sure you get the best outcome in whatever situation you find yourself in.

“All you need to do is make sure you’re ready to receive it.”

The content creator then revealed what it meant if you saw the oyster.

“If you saw the oyster for the first time, last year was the hardest for you yet,” he explained.

“Still, you bravely persevered through all of this and are still standing.”

He noted that those who saw the oyster would be “rewarded” for their “determination” to get through difficult times.

People flooded the comments and praised the content creator for his accuracy.

One person said: “I saw the eye, honesty is hopeful.”

Another user added: ‘I’m ready! Claiming with positivity.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Why are you so right? I will be transferred to my job and hope for the best. I saw the eye.’

“I saw eyes and oysters,” commented a fourth.