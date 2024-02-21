Norway’s PM says ‘not in Russia’s interest to engage war with a NATO country’

Ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre gave an interview to FRANCE 24. The ongoing conflict has prompted senior Scandinavian defence officials to warn about the threat of war with Russia. Norway is a founding member of NATO, Finland joined the alliance last year and Sweden is in the process of doing so. “I don’t think it is in Russia’s interest to engage war with a NATO country,” the Norwegian premier told FRANCE 24. “But being part of NATO, being part of a collective security, we need to strengthen our capacity,” he conceded.

