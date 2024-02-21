Harvard President Condemns ‘Flagrantly Antisemitic’ Cartoon Shared by Student Groups

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Harvard University’s interim president on Tuesday issued a statement condemning a “flagrantly antisemitic cartoon” shared online by student groups and a faculty organization.

All three groups that shared the cartoon on social media later apologized. The image, which was included in a broader Instagram post about the historical links between “Black liberation movements and Palestinian liberation,” showed what appeared to be a hand marked with a Star of David and a dollar sign holding nooses around the necks of Muhammad Ali and former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Harvard issued a press release Monday condemning the “deeply offensive antisemitic tropes and messages from organizations whose membership includes Harvard affiliates,” with interim president Alan Garber releasing a day later a more detailed denunciation of the cartoon and those who shared it.

