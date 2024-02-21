Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs DENIES gang rape of 17-year-old girl in Manhattan recording studio and claims photo showing her sitting on his lap ‘isn’t accurate’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has denied gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in his Manhattan recording studio and claimed a photograph of her sitting on his lap is “not accurate.”

The 54-year-old Harlem-born rapper has filed his first legal challenge against the explosive abuse allegations made by the alleged victim, now 30 years old.

She claimed in December that Combs, her longtime friend and rapper Harve Pierre and a third unidentified man flew her to his New York studio before plying her with “large amounts of drugs and alcohol” in 2003.

He and two friends then took turns violently raping the teen as she fell in and out of consciousness, leaving her in so much pain she could barely stand or remember how she got home, the complaint alleges.

The alleged victim is the fourth woman to come forward with allegations against Combs. He has never been convicted and recently settled a rape lawsuit brought by R&B singer Cassie, just one day after she came forward.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has denied gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in his Manhattan recording studio and claims a photograph of her sitting on his lap (pictured) is “not accurate.”

The plaintiff (pictured) says Combs, her longtime friend and rapper Harve Pierre and a third unidentified man flew her to his New York studio before plying her with “large amounts of drugs and alcohol” in 2003.

The 54-year-old Harlem-born rapper has filed his first legal challenge against the explosive abuse allegations made by the alleged victim, now 30 years old. (Pictured: Diddy in November)

Her 11-page denial of the fourth woman’s allegations states that she “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is currently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, related to the plaintiff under any circumstances,” according to Rolling Stone.

The response, filed in the Southern District of New York, questioned the authenticity of color photographs that purportedly showed the teenager sitting on his lap at the Daddy’s House recording studio.

“The context, authenticity and/or accuracy of the photographs are in question,” their response states.

‘Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has harmed the defendant, as she has lost the ability to fully and fairly defend herself in this action.

“For example, some or all of the evidence that would otherwise have been available if the action had been initiated promptly may be unavailable, lost, or compromised.”

Combs’ response also attempts to shoot down the lawsuit from another angle, arguing that it should be banned because the Gender-Motivated Violence Victims Act (GMVA) under which it was filed is “unconstitutional.”

“Allowing this action to proceed violates the defendant’s rights under the United States Constitution and the New York State Constitution,” it reads.

Combs has recently strengthened his legal team with new attorneys, according to Rolling Stone.

They include Bobbi C Sternheim, who defended Ghislaine Maxwell, and Shawn Holley, who got Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated to Major League Baseball amid sexual assault allegations.

Pierre, Combs’ co-defendant in the fourth case, also filed a denial Tuesday saying he “never participated in the sexual assault of plaintiff nor witnessed anyone else sexually assaulting plaintiff,” according to Rolling Stone.

The anonymous accuser, now in her 30s, has backed up her explosive claims with now-controversial photos of herself sitting on the I’ll Be Missing You singer’s lap and joking around in his Manhattan studio.

Diddy immediately sent out a tweet denying the allegation in December and saying that all allegations made against him come from people “looking for a quick payday.”

The accuser, now in her early 30s, was 17 at the time and claims the rap star and two friends took turns violently raping her as she fell in and out of consciousness. She appears in the recording booth.

Jane Doe claims she was raped by Combs, her close friend and Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and a third unidentified man. Combs and Pierre appear together in 2017

A fourth lawsuit targets Pierre, who alleges he used his influence at Bad Boy Records to groom and sexually assault a former assistant.

An hour after the latest lawsuit was filed, Combs emphatically denied all allegations against him in a tweet that has now been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people.

Jane Doe says she suffered in silence for 20 years until R&B singer Cassie sued Combs for allegedly subjecting her to savage beatings, drugged hotel orgies and rape.

In harrowing detail, plaintiff Jane Doe describes how Combs demanded that she pinch her nipples throughout the attack to help him “get off” and then pulled up a chair to watch as his associates raped and suffocated her.

She says she suffered in silence for 20 years until R&B singer Cassie sued Combs, her former mentor and ex-boyfriend, for allegedly subjecting her to savage beatings, drugged hotel orgies and rape.

Combs denied the allegations in that case, and the two sides settled out of court just 24 hours after the lawsuit became public in November 2023.

He tweeted a new statement under the title “Enough is Enough.”

“For the past few weeks I have sat silently and watched people attempt to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote.

“Individuals looking for a quick payday have made disgusting accusations against me.

‘Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the horrible things that are alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.’

But three more accusers have since come forward, the latest of whom raises perhaps the most shocking allegations to date against the three-time Grammy winner, who previously dismissed the series of historic abuse allegations as a “money grab.”