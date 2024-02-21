Jurgen Klopp’s agent speaks out on links to Bayern Munich, on the day it emerges Germany’s top manager job will be vacant as he leaves Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s agent spoke about his future potential in management

On Wednesday it became known that Bayern will part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel

DOMINIC KING: Liverpool have 13 games left, but they will have to win 12 to win the league. Listen to the podcast Everything is Beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jürgen Klopp’s agent spoke about the German’s future after it was learned that the position at Bayern Munich will be vacant in the summer.

The German giants confirmed on Wednesday that they will part ways with first-team coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, given their struggles in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, last month, Liverpool manager Klopp announced he will step down from his role at the end of the season, leaving doubts over his future.

As rumors begin to circulate, Klopp’s agent has spoken out and cooled off suggestions that the German would look for a new job immediately.

speaking to AS DiaryKlopp’s agent Marc Kosicke said: ‘Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team when the season ends. That will not change.’

Jurgen Klopp’s agent spoke about the German’s future before his departure from Liverpool

Bayern Munich has decided to fire Thomas Tuchel, who will leave at the end of the season

Your browser does not support iframes.

Klopp shocked football with his announcement on January 26 that he would step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Since taking charge of Liverpool in 2015, Klopp has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

However, the 56-year-old believes the end of the current campaign is the right time to leave Anfield.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that Bayern Munich will part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season amid their disastrous run.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Bayern after suffering a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Bayern Leverkusen, a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the Champions League and a disastrous 3-2 defeat against Bochum on Sunday.

The club now faces the prospect of its first season without winning a trophy since 2011-12, with Leverkusen eight points ahead of Bayern in the Bundesliga standings and, with that in mind, has parted ways with Tuchel.

In a statement published on the club’s website on Wednesday, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: “In a good and open conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer.”

‘Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024-25 season. Until then, each individual in the club has the express challenge of achieving the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga.

‘I also explicitly hold the team responsible. Especially in the Champions League, we are convinced that after the 0-1 defeat in the first leg against Lazio Rome, we will advance to the quarterfinals in the second leg in our completely full Allianz Arena and with our fans supporting us.’

Jurgen Klopp shocked football by revealing that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Tuchel insisted he will do everything possible to “guarantee maximum success.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel also reflected on the decision: “We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after this season. Until then, my technical team and I will of course continue to do everything possible to ensure maximum success.”

The former Chelsea manager, who joined the club in March 2023, has a contract that runs until June 2025, however, the Bavarian team has opted to shorten it by one year.