Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    News

    Ewen MacIntosh, Scotch Egg-Eating Star of ‘The Office,’ Dies at 50

    By

    Feb 21, 2024 , , , ,
    David M. Benett/Getty

    Ewen MacIntosh, the Welsh actor best known for his deadpan performance as accountant Keith Bishop in the U.K. version of The Office, has died, his management company said Wednesday. He was 50.

    No cause of death was given, but JustRight Management said he’d been supported by a care home and that MacIntosh’s family were thankful for their efforts. “Extremely sad news,” Ricky Gervais, the co-creator of the sitcom which made MacIntosh famous, wrote in an X post. “The very funny and very lovely Ewen… known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original.”

    Stephen Merchant, Gervais’ creative collaborator on The Office, said MacIntosh was so “hilarious” that “when we asked him to improv a voicemail message… we wrote more dialogue for him, and he stole every scene he was in.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

