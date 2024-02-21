Gary Neville leaves Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney in stitches after revealing his Valentine’s Day present… but Roy Keane is less than impressed!

Wayne Rooney joined Neville and company for their latest podcast episode.

The five talked about their Valentine’s gifts before their usual football chat

everything is beginning podcast

Gary Neville left his podcast colleagues, including Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney, in stitches after revealing what he got for Valentine’s Day.

Neville was joined on the latest Stick to Football podcast by regular co-hosts Carragher, Jill Scott and Roy Keane, and Rooney appeared as a guest and discussed a variety of topics.

Conversations ranged from his days as a Manchester United player and the collapse of his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson to his willingness to coach rivals Manchester City, but it was Neville who had the group laughing at the start of the episode.

The former players were involved in a conversation about what they got for Valentine’s Day, sparked by Carragher, who triggered the funny phrase.

Neville began to answer his colleague’s question, muttering: “I’ve got a card, I’ve got a shirt, I’ve got some chocolates…” before being interrupted by the former Liverpool player.

Gary Neville (left) left Jamie Carragher (centre) and Wayne Rooney (right) in stitches after revealing what they got him for Valentine’s Day.

Jill Scott (right) joined in the laughter, but Roy Keane (left) wasn’t too impressed by the revelation.

Neville, who was criticized for his fashion sense by Micah Richards, regularly wears Stone Island suits.

Carragher, speaking at the Stay with the football podcastpresented by Sky Bet, said: ‘What was the shirt?’

“Stone Island,” Neville replies, sending Carragher and Rooney into hysterics, eventually joined by Neville.

Scott then joined in the laughter, but Keane remained straight-faced as he ate a cake offered to him by the European Championship winner.

The 49-year-old, who has worked as a Dragons’ Den judge alongside fashion guru Emma Grede, has previously been criticized for his fashion sense by his Sky colleague Micah Richards.

Richards had accused Neville of “thinking he’s 18” for wearing Stone Island, but it looks like the former full-back will stick to his guns in showing off the fashion brand for the foreseeable future after his latest gift.

Meanwhile, Rooney, who appeared on the podcast for the first time as a guest, attracted attention by expressing his willingness to work for Manchester City despite his alliance with the red side of the city.

“It depends (on whether I would ever be an assistant),” he said. “If Pep Guardiola came in and asked me to be his assistant, you would go there.

“But you see what (Mikel) Arteta is doing now and I firmly believe that a lot of that is due to what Guardiola was doing and therefore it depends on what the situation is.”

Rooney, for his part, revealed that he would ‘walk’ to Manchester City to be Pep Guardiola’s assistant

Rooney said he never felt welcome in Birmingham and that the fans did not accept him “from day one”

The former England captain has embarked on a managerial career since retiring from the game but has struggled at Birmingham and DC United after a decent season at Derby.

“The Birmingham City fans didn’t accept me from day one,” he said of his time with the Blues on the podcast. ‘jJohn Eustace had done a good job, to be fair to him, but they made the change and asked me to come in.

“I came in, but I knew right away that the fans wouldn’t accept me.”

