    GoFundMe for Kansas City Shooting Suspect Taken Down

    A fundraiser set up for one of the alleged gunmen who opened fire during the Kansas City Super Bowl parade last week has been taken down after attracting just $100, reports say.

    Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown, Missouri, was one of two men charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and other offenses in connection with the shooting that left one woman dead and more than 20 other people injured. Both Mays and Dominic Miller—the Kansas City man who was also charged over the incident—were shot during the mayhem and hospitalized, prosecutors said this week.

    According to DailyMail.com, Mays’ mother Teneal Burnside created a GoFundMe for her son asking for help with his medical bills “during this tragic time.” “He is in ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries, from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration parade with his older sister,” Burnside wrote, according to the outlet.

