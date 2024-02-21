Inside Gladiators star Comet’s lavish private life from idyllic holidays and entrepreneur boyfriend to stunning fashion collection

<!–

The return of Gladiators after more than two decades away from the screen has captured the imagination of the British public.

Broadcast again on BBC One, the show was rebooted for a second time, after a series was made for Sky One in 2008, following the original 1992 ITV series, which ended in 2000.

One contestant who catches viewers’ attention in particular is Comet, whose real name is Ella Mae Rayner.

The 28-year-old, from Hertfordshire, is a former gymnast who also worked as a high board jumper and competed as a cheerleader at national level.

Outside of competition, the athlete appears to lead a lavish life full of glitz and glamour, including impressive vacations, an impressive fashion collection, and an entrepreneurial boyfriend.

Ella is currently in a relationship with James Exton, who runs a health and fitness company and recently modeled for Amiri at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Far from battling Gladiators contestants, Ella Mae has also embarked on a luxury holiday, posting a summer snap from the Myconian Avaton Resort in Mykonos, Greece.

They began dating in July 2022, according to a post on Ella Mae’s Instagram, in which she wished James a ‘Happy First Year.’ [anniversary]’ in a set of photos uploaded on July 10, 2023.

James runs a fitness and personal training business called LDN Muscle, with his twin brother Tom.

Speaking about her character on the show, Ella May said radio times: ‘Being a Gladiator encompasses everything I am and everything I have worked for.

‘She encompasses femininity and strength combined. She is always smiling and friendly, but she is not someone to be underestimated, because she has the strengths to her and the games she competes in stand out.’

The complex’s private villas can accommodate ten people, these luxurious villas measure up to 200 square meters and have private pools.

Booking one of these rooms in June would cost a staggering price of just under £3,300 per night.

While filming the latest series of Gladiators, Ella Mae revealed she broke her ankle and foot in several places.

After the injury, he wrote on Instagram: “To my fellow Gladiators, family and close friends.

‘I’m struggling to find the words to describe how grateful I am for all of you. From the bottom of my heart, you could not have shown me more compassion, love and support throughout the entire program.”

“You have all shown what it really means to be a team.”

Gladiators episode 7 airs at 7.10pm on Wednesday night on BBC One.