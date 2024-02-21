Wed. Feb 21st, 2024

    Mom of Texas 11-Year-Old Shares How She ‘Failed’ Murdered Daughter

    Jail records revealed Wednesday that Don Steven McDougal, the suspect accused of murdering 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham and dumping her body in a Texas river, has been charged with capital murder.

    The charge comes after Cunningham’s mom penned a heart-wrenching Facebook post in which she wrote that she “failed my daughter.”

    That post, which is no longer publicly viewable, was reportedly made by Cassie Matthews before Cunningham’s body was found Tuesday. The Daily Mail reported that it said, “I’ll make this clear one time and one time only, I failed my daughter by being bullied into submission by her father’s family and being made to believe she was in a safe, loving, and normal home with her father.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

