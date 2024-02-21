Love Island All Stars’ Jess Gale reveals what she REALLY thinks of rumours that Callum Jones is still in love with ex Molly Smith

Jess Gale responded to rumors that Callum Jones was still in love with his ex Molly Smith on Tuesday following the Love Island All Stars final.

The Love Island All Stars finalists were spotted at the airport in South Africa on Wednesday heading back to the UK.

But before they get back on track, Jess, 24, has revealed what it was really like to hear from the public that the exes were “still in love”.

Throughout the ITV series, viewers supported Molly, 29, and Callum, 27, to rekindle their relationship, after they broke up their three-year relationship just six months before their shock arrival in the villa .

Molly, who won the final with her new love Tom Clare, 24, was also surprised to hear that the public were expecting her and Callum to get back together, after Dani Dyer, Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack spilled the tea during the Serie.

Jess Gale, 24, responded to rumors that Callum Jones, 27, is still in love with his ex Molly Smith, 29, on Tuesday following the Love Island All Stars final.

The Love Island All Stars finalists were seen at the airport in South Africa on Wednesday to return to the UK (Jess and Callum pictured).

And speaking on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast with Indiyah Polack, Jess shed light on the situation.

Survey Do you think Callum still loves Molly?

She said: ‘Obviously, when I first heard it, I was very surprised. And I thought: was there something I was missing? I didn’t want to be naive.

“I was afraid I would be perceived as really bad if Callum and Molly were this ‘love story’ and I got in the way.

‘So yeah, I was a little nervous about the whole thing. But Callum was very reassuring and put an end to it quickly. So everything ran smoothly after that.”

Callum added: “Yes, even after the first week or two we were friends and to be fair I’m glad we had that friendship.”

‘I know people have maybe seen beyond the friendship because they want the fairy tale, but sometimes that doesn’t happen.

‘Life is too short, it takes more energy to be mean to someone than to move on with life. Life goes on.’

It comes as Molly and Tom claimed their win on Love Island All Stars on Monday night, according to new reports.

Throughout the ITV series, viewers rooted for Molly and Callum to rekindle their relationship, after they broke off their three-year relationship just six months before they made a shock arrival to the villa (pictured, their exes Molly and Callum).

But before they get back to normal, Jess has revealed what it was really like to hear from the public that the exes were still in love

Molly, who won the final with new love Tom Clare (right), was surprised to hear the public were expecting her and Callum to get back together, after Dani Dyer, Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack spilled the tea.

And speaking on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast with Indiyah Polack, Jess shed light on the situation.

She said: ‘Obviously, when I first heard it, I was very surprised. And I thought: was there something I was missing? I didn’t want to be naive. I was afraid I would be perceived as really bad if Callum and Molly were this ‘love story’ and I got in the way.

Callum added: “Yes, even after the first week or two we were friends and to be fair I’m glad we had that friendship.” I know people have maybe seen beyond the friendship because they want the fairy tale, but sometimes that doesn’t happen.

The new voting percentages reveal that Callum and Jess came close to winning during the grand final by two per cent.

Molly and Tom took home the £50,000 prize after receiving 35 per cent of the public vote, according to Sun.

Molly’s ex Callum and his partner Jess received just under 33 per cent, while third-placed Sophie and Josh took 15 per cent of viewers’ votes.

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran won 10 percent support, leaving Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk in last place with just seven percent of the vote.