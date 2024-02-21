Amanda Bynes Gives Up Acting to Dish Life Advice on Cameo

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Cameo

Like many a celebrity before her, Amanda Bynes has found her latest business venture in Cameo.

A rep for Cameo told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that Bynes joined the platform at the end of last week and “has been a popular/leading talent in the last week.” The former child star charges just $100 per video (that’s $300 less than George Santos!), and her Cameo bio reads simply: “Actress – She’s the Man – The Amanda Show.”

While some of Bynes’ personalized videos clock in at only 10 seconds, others run beyond the two- and even three-minute mark, with the Nickelodeon alum getting surprisingly personal with her fans. In one video addressed to a fan named Henry, she opens up about her recent struggle to get her manicurist license.

