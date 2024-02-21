Three-time Super Bowl champion Tim McKyer arrested over alleged hit and run… former 49ers star accused of ‘crashing into FIVE cars before fleeing’

Tim McKyer reportedly faces five charges after incident in Florida

He reportedly smelled of alcohol and struggled with his balance.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former 49ers star Tim McKyer, who won three Super Bowls during a decade-long NFL career, was reportedly arrested after allegedly crashing into five cars before fleeing the scene.

The 60-year-old man was reportedly detained in Florida earlier this week. He reportedly crashed his Tesla into five vehicles in a parking lot in Riviera Beach.

McKyer then left the scene, where police said all of the parked cars were damaged and some were left “inoperable.”

The authorities have said, according to WFLAthat the former cornerback was charged with five counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $50.

He also received a criminal citation for leaving the scene and a traffic violation for failure to appear.

Former 49ers star Tim McKyer has been arrested after reportedly crashing into five cars.

He was part of the 49ers team, along with Joe Montana, that won consecutive Super Bowls.

TMZ claims that, according to Riviera Beach police, McKyer parked his car on another floor of the garage before leaving. When police located him, he reportedly smelled of alcohol and was struggling with his balance.

The 60-year-old man was reportedly detained before being sent to hospital. It was there, according to TMZ, where McKyer admitted to being the sole driver of the vehicle that night. He is due in court on March 4.

McKyer played for seven different teams during an NFL career that spanned from 1986 to 1997.

He joined the league with the 49ers before leaving San Francisco in 1989. The 60-year-old later played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

McKyer finished on the winning side in consecutive Super Bowls during the early years of his NFL career.

He was part of the 49ers team, along with Joe Montana, that beat the Bengals at the end of the 1988 season before tasting glory again the following year against the Broncos.

McKyer’s third Super Bowl victory came after he moved to Denver for the last of his 12 NFL seasons. The Broncos beat the Packers in San Diego in January 1998.