CNN’s Manu Raju Corners a Sputtering Jim Jordan Over Discredited FBI Informant

CNN made House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) squirm on Wednesday when a star correspondent confronted him for previously touting the discredited Biden bribery claims made up by indicted FBI informant Alexander Smirnov.

Jordan, who has been spearheading the GOP’s impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, said just last month that Smirnov’s assertion that the president received a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch was the “most corroborating evidence” Republicans had against Biden.

Last week, however, Smirnov was charged by the Justice Department for lying to the FBI when he made those bribery allegations, which were memorialized in an FD-1023 report. The DOJ later noted that after Smirnov was arrested, he “admitted that officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story about” the president’s son Hunter Biden and Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company he worked for.

