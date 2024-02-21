Champions League LIVE: Latest score, team news and updates as Arsenal travel to Porto looking to plant one foot in the quarter-finals, while Napoli and Barcelona go head-to-head

It’s a big night for Arsenal. Gunners fans, are you excited?

For the first time in seven years, Arsenal are playing in the Champions League round of 16 and will face Porto in Portugal.

The Gunners’ recent record in the knockout stages of the Champions League is not good, but this is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and they are eager to succeed where others have failed.

While we’ll be bringing you all the updates on the North London team’s big game, it’s not the only match on the horizon tonight.

Naples will also host the Champions League qualifiers tonight, when Napoli take on Barcelona – the battle of the fallen giants.

Both teams have not had good seasons after winning the national title last season. European football is now imperative for both. For key updates on this, Mail Sport is the place to be.