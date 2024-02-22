Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    First Boeing Official Ejected One Month After 737 Max Blow-Out

    Boeing has announced the first ousting of a company official over a month after a door plug flew off of a Boeing 737 Max 9 mid-air, triggering an emergency landing.

    On Wednesday, Boeing President and CEO Stan Deal announced the immediate departure of Ed Clark, the head of Boeing’s 737 Max program, in a memo circulated to staff. Clark had been hired to oversee the production of the aircrafts in 2021, after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

    Earlier this month, the carrier announced that it would be making other changes to ensure quality control, including increased inspections at its factory in Renton, Washington, where Clark had been in charge.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

