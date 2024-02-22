Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    News

    King Charles Tells British PM He Has Been ‘in Tears’

    By

    Feb 21, 2024 , , , ,
    King Charles Tells British PM He Has Been ‘in Tears’

    Aaron Chown

    King Charles was seen back at work for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old monarch met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. “Wonderful to see you looking so well,” Sunak told the King, according to the BBC. “It’s all done with mirrors,” the King joked. He said the supportive messages and cards sent to him from the public had “reduced me to tears.” The king also spoke about his admiration for cancer charities before a private meeting with Sunak in the Audience Room, which usually occurs every week. He is continuing duties as head of state but has pulled back from public engagements while he receives treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Prince Harry made a whirlwind trip back to the U.K. to see his father after discovering he had cancer. The younger royal told Good Morning America that he was hopeful his father’s health battle could have a “reunifying” effect on the family. “I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” he said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried in court for first time since crypto conviction as he tells judge he’ll stick with new lawyers for his sentencing which could see him jailed for 100 years

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    RHOBH reunion teaser: Dramatic moment PARAMEDICS are called for Sutton Stracke as she begins shaking on set after Kathy Hilton arrives

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Rivian is slashing 10% of staff. Read the email it sent to its workers.

    Feb 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried in court for first time since crypto conviction as he tells judge he’ll stick with new lawyers for his sentencing which could see him jailed for 100 years

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    RHOBH reunion teaser: Dramatic moment PARAMEDICS are called for Sutton Stracke as she begins shaking on set after Kathy Hilton arrives

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Rivian is slashing 10% of staff. Read the email it sent to its workers.

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Elon Musk may be done with Delaware, but don’t expect other corporations to follow his crusade

    Feb 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy