Ashley Graham turns heads in a black leather trench coat as she watches Irina Shayk walk the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham cut an elegant figure in a black leather trench coat while watching Irina Shayk walk in the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Model Ashley, 36, looked incredible in the £2,600 jacket which she cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

She elevated her figure with a pair of sky-high heels and accessorized with a striking pair of gold earrings.

Leaving her long, wavy brunette tresses loose, Ashley posed up a storm on the red carpet before taking a seat in the front row.

During the show, Irina Shayk looked sensational as she showed off the designer’s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 womenswear while walking the runway.

The Russian model, 38, wore a strapless black satin corset dress that featured a long skirt and a sheer mesh overlay.

Meanwhile, Eva Herzigová, 50, cut an elegant figure in a black boucle blazer which she paired with a matching midi pencil skirt.

She tucked a white shirt into the number and elevated her figure with a pair of black pointy-toe heels.

Eva carried her belongings in a matching bag and wore a pair of dark sunglasses as she posed for photos at the event.

Maya Jama turned heads in a bold gray jumpsuit that featured a blazer-style top.

The Love Island presenter added inches to her figure in a pair of black heels and tucked a large matching sparkly clutch under her arm.

She applied a flawless makeup palette that included perfect eyeliner and styled her dark locks down.

Elsewhere, Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed off her incredible figure in a strapless gray jumpsuit which she teamed with wide, pleated trousers.

The Little Mix singer, 32, styled her long dark tresses into a high bun and accessorized them with a large pair of gold hoops.

Ashley posed up a storm on the red carpet before taking a seat in the front row (pictured LR Eva Herzigová, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Maya Jama, Ashley Graham, Jameela Jamil and Valeria Mazza)

Ashley applied a flawless makeup palette for the fashion show.

All the stars seemed in high spirits as they took their seats next to each other in the front row.

Last month, Ashley opened up about how some designers still refuse to work with her because of her size.

“There are still some designers who have said, ‘Sorry, we can’t, we’re just not going to design something for a larger body,’” he said. People.

The mother of three also said things have changed “immensely in some ways” but have come to an “end” in others.

“And that’s why I’m not going to stop talking about my body and dressing people in larger sizes because it’s not a norm yet.”

Ashley has appeared on the cover of best-selling magazines such as Vogue, Glamor and Sports Illustrated throughout her career, but insisted that “not much” has changed in the design industry as a whole.

He accused connoisseurs of not being able to realize that there are several different body types.

She said: “That’s not a negative thing by any means, but it’s still where we are in society.” If you look at the tracks, not much has changed. If you look at designers, some dress different body types, but it’s not the norm. It has been a small advance.

Maya looked very fashionable with the trench style jumpsuit

The stars looked in high spirits as they posed in the front row.