Raff Law Breaks Down That Devastating Episode of ‘Masters of the Air’

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the most recent episodes of Masters of the Air.)

Tension levels on a TV show with as many casualties as Masters of the Air is, unsurprisingly, sky-high, but some of the most suspenseful moments occur on the tarmac.

In the new Apple TV+ series, about the men fighting Hitler’s military forces in the skies over Europe, ground crew chief mechanic Sergeant Kenneth “Ken” Lemmons, played by Raff Law, already has his work cut out for him on a daily basis, as the B-17s that do make it back from combat 25,000 feet in the air are shredded by bullets, rockets, and flak. In Episode 4, Ken proves how invaluable he is, fixing an engine issue while it is taxiing down the runway, suspended in the wheel before leaping to safety before takeoff. It looks like something from Mission: Impossible, but it’s based on a real story Lemmons tells in his memoir, The Forgotten Man.

