Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    News

    Raff Law Breaks Down That Devastating Episode of ‘Masters of the Air’

    By

    Feb 21, 2024 , , , ,
    Raff Law Breaks Down That Devastating Episode of ‘Masters of the Air’

    Apple TV+

    (Warning: Spoilers ahead for the most recent episodes of Masters of the Air.)

    Tension levels on a TV show with as many casualties as Masters of the Air is, unsurprisingly, sky-high, but some of the most suspenseful moments occur on the tarmac.

    In the new Apple TV+ series, about the men fighting Hitler’s military forces in the skies over Europe, ground crew chief mechanic Sergeant Kenneth “Ken” Lemmons, played by Raff Law, already has his work cut out for him on a daily basis, as the B-17s that do make it back from combat 25,000 feet in the air are shredded by bullets, rockets, and flak. In Episode 4, Ken proves how invaluable he is, fixing an engine issue while it is taxiing down the runway, suspended in the wheel before leaping to safety before takeoff. It looks like something from Mission: Impossible, but it’s based on a real story Lemmons tells in his memoir, The Forgotten Man.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried in court for first time since crypto conviction as he tells judge he’ll stick with new lawyers for his sentencing which could see him jailed for 100 years

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    RHOBH reunion teaser: Dramatic moment PARAMEDICS are called for Sutton Stracke as she begins shaking on set after Kathy Hilton arrives

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Rivian is slashing 10% of staff. Read the email it sent to its workers.

    Feb 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried in court for first time since crypto conviction as he tells judge he’ll stick with new lawyers for his sentencing which could see him jailed for 100 years

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    RHOBH reunion teaser: Dramatic moment PARAMEDICS are called for Sutton Stracke as she begins shaking on set after Kathy Hilton arrives

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Rivian is slashing 10% of staff. Read the email it sent to its workers.

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Elon Musk may be done with Delaware, but don’t expect other corporations to follow his crusade

    Feb 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy