Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    Diddy Fires Back at Gang Rape Lawsuit: ‘Entirely Fictional’

    Feb 21, 2024 , , , ,
    Diddy Fires Back at Gang Rape Lawsuit: ‘Entirely Fictional’

    Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

    In new court documents filed this week, attorneys for rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs denied claims made in a lawsuit last year that Combs gang-raped a 17-year-old girl.

    Combs “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever,” his legal response reads, according to documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

    The allegations against Combs are “entirely fictional,” the response continues, and Combs “denies causing any damage to Plaintiff.”

