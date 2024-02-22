Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    Target shoppers say the store’s dupes of luxury perfumes smell better than the real things

    Finery’s Not Another Cherry scent is said to be a dupe of Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry. 

    Target and Tom Ford

    Target shoppers are obsessed with its affordable range of perfumes from a brand called Fine’ry.The $30 fragrances are said to smell almost identical to more expensive ones from designer brands.For example, Finery’s Not Another Cherry scent is a dupe of Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry. 

    Everyone wants to smell rich in 2024.

    But not all fragrance fans are breaking the bank to do so.

    On TikTok, shoppers are praising Target and its line of perfumes called Fine’ry, which are said to smell exactly like famous scents from designer brands.

    The brand is exclusive to Target — sold both online and in stores — and its products range in price between $13 and $30 each.

    @zachdeparfum Replying to @Jacki Sawyers every fine’ry fragrance dupe!! as promised 🤩🤩 #target #perfume #fragrance #targetfinds ♬ original sound – Zach | perfume enthusiast

    One of the line’s most popular scents, as pointed out by perfume TikToker @zachdeparfum, is called Not Another Cherry.

    Fans of the perfume say it smells just like Tom Ford’s famous scent, Lost Cherry, which includes notes of black cherry, tonka bean, and almond.

    Target’s version, which is vegan and made without parabens and phthalates, has similar notes: wild cherry, almond amaretto, and Turkish rose.

    But whereas a 1.7-ounce bottle of the designer scent retails for $395 at Sephora, the 2.02-ounce Fine’ry perfume at Target costs $30.

    Other Fine’ry scents are said to be dupes of beloved perfumes like Santal 33, YSL Black Opium, and Baccarat Rouge, the famously luxurious fragrance loved by celebrities and wealthy beauty fans.

    Target shoppers also say that many of the Fine’ry versions smell better and last longer than the pricier options.

    “I have Not Another Cherry and I swear I can smell it on my clothes for DAYS! Best money spent,” one TikToker commented on a video from @zachdeparfum.

    “I have the real one and think they nailed this,” a Target reviewer wrote about Fine’ry’s The New Rouge scent, a supposed dupe of Baccarat Rouge.

    So, the next time someone smells expensive, remember that it might not be luxury perfume on their skin. It might just be one from Target.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

