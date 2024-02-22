NANA AKUA: We live in a world where a six-foot tall woman with a beard can play basketball against schoolgirls… so will a new scientific study help society wake up from the gender-fluid illusion?

<!–

So men and women are different after all. In other news, the Pope is still Catholic and the Earth still orbits the sun.

New research, published earlier this week by neuroscientists at Stanford University, demonstrates for the first time that the brains of men and women work in very different ways. The team, led by Professor Vinod Menon, used artificial intelligence (AI) to read multiple MRI brain scans and detect differences based on sex.

The technology could distinguish between a man and a woman with 90 percent accuracy, based on activity in neural “hot spot” areas.

Science backs up what many of us have known all along. Men and women are different. Neither better nor worse; neither superior nor inferior, but different.

No one should be in any doubt that, regardless of what someone chooses to ‘identify’ as, their sex is biological, immutable, and defines both their physical appearance and appearance. and how your brain works.

A video at a Massachusetts high school shows a transgender player snatching the ball from a girl’s hands, leaving her lying on the ground in agony.

And it’s not just about our brain. Just this week research showed that men need to exercise twice as much as women to get the same long-term benefits. When I was running my fitness business I saw firsthand these inherent differences between male and female clients, both in terms of physiology and psychology.

Men tended to be stronger, while women tended to be more flexible. Men also responded better to my tough love approach. I often encouraged my clients by yelling things at them – lovingly of course – like: ‘Come on, big lump of butter, work hard!’ The boys loved it. The girls… well, they just couldn’t stand it. And that’s not a stereotype: that’s biology.

For years we have been told not to stereotype people based on their gender. For example, it is no longer acceptable to suggest that men tend to be more aggressive and more likely to enjoy contact sports or that women tend to be more emotional and more domestically minded. Well, this new research shows that, rather than fictional social constructs, gender stereotypes are the result of very real differences in the functioning of male and female brains.

It is also a fact that someone with a male brain will typically have a categorically male body, and vice versa. For example, men tend to have denser bones, larger vital organs, and more muscle mass. Women tend to be shorter, have wider hips, have more fat, and have thinner vocal cords.

Now, I don’t care if a man wants to identify as a woman. However, that doesn’t change the fact that he still has a male body that has gone through male puberty. Sex is not fluid. I’ll say it again: it’s a biological reality. Unfortunately, as we now see all too often, people are ignoring this key distinction, and with devastating consequences.

Just this week, a girls’ high school basketball game in Massachusetts was abandoned after a biological male, identified as a woman, injured three opposing players. The offender was over 6 feet tall and had a beard. Footage shared online shows the man violently ripping the ball from a girl’s hands, leaving her lying on the ground in agony.

Affirming biological differences between the sexes is not about disempowering the “weaker” gender. It’s about keeping them safe. How long will it be before a man competing in a sport against a woman goes too far and someone gets seriously injured or, God forbid, killed?

Once upon a time, women had to downplay their biological distinctions in order to thrive in the world. Today we have to remind men of their physical superiority simply to prevent them from harming us.

I sincerely hope that this new study, which emphasizes the difference between men and women, helps our society wake up from the illusion of fluid gender. Because peddling a theory of sex and gender that directly contradicts science…well, that’s just a conspiracy. And as we are already seeing from the sports field to the women’s exclusive locker rooms, the consequences are very serious.

And the losers are always women.