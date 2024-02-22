Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    U.S. Navy Chief Charged With Espionage in Japan

    MC2(SW) Candice Villarreal/US Navy/Handout/Digital/Corbis via Getty Images

    A U.S. Navy chief petty officer stationed in Japan is facing four charges alleging he committed espionage and shared classified material with a member of a foreign government, according to a charge sheet obtained by USNI News.

    The charge sheet names Chief Petty Officer Fire Controlman Bryce Pedicini, who was assigned to the Japan-based destroyer USS Higgins (DDG-76).

    The charging sheet listed a whopping 19 infractions committed by Pedicini including failing to report a foreign contact, as well as the solicitation of unauthorized materials by a member of a foreign government.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

