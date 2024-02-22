Beverly Hills Therapist Accused of Trying to Meet 13-Year-Old for Sex

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/The Daily Beast

A $750-per-session Beverly Hills psychologist who claims to cater to Hollywood elites, pro athletes, and “millionaire and billionaire” business executives, is accused of driving nearly 200 miles up the coast to have sex with a 13-year-old girl he met online.

But when the teen turned out to be an undercover cop, Ron Gad found himself in handcuffs.

That’s according to a federal affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which says Gad, a 49-year-old married father of two, unwittingly walked into a sting operation while chatting with a decoy from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office (SLOCSO). After his arrest, Gad tried to talk his way out of trouble, insisting that because he “did not bring condoms or panties or make a hotel reservation,” he “therefore did not do anything illegal,” the affidavit states.

