<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Neighborhood fans breathed a sigh of relief when Amazon denied that Amazon Freevee was shutting down on Wednesday.

Reports claimed that Amazon was abandoning the ad-supported service in a bid to focus its efforts on Prime Video, which recently launched ads.

Neighbors fans were shocked by the news after Freevee saved the long-running soap last year and relaunched it on its channel.

The soap opera flew to the top of the channel’s programming and has maintained it since its relaunch.

Carrying X, one said: ‘My anxiety man. He was really worried about Amazon Freevee. I love seeing the neighbors in it xxx’

Neighborhood fans breathed a sigh of relief when Amazon denied reports that Amazon Freevee will close on Wednesday.

Another wrote: “Amazon is shutting down Freevee, Ad Week is reporting, so what will happen to Neighbors?”

A third added: ‘No I’m gutted. I enjoy seeing the neighbors on Freevee, this sucks!’

Amazon has now shut down the rumors and reassured worried fans, a spokesperson said. The subway said: ‘There are no changes to Freevee.

“Amazon Freevee continues to be a leading streaming offering, offering Prime and non-Prime customers thousands of hit movies, shows and originals, all for free.”

The Neighbors almost broke up for good two years ago when Channel 5, which part-financed the soap for UK viewers, pulled out of the deal.

Several famous faces found fame on the hit show, including Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce.

For the grand finale, which was thought to be the last episode, the stars returned for an emotional farewell.

However, the series was revived thanks to Amazon Freevee to the delight of fans.

Returning in guest roles were Ian Smith as Harold Bishop, April Rose Pengilly as Chloe Brennan and Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson.

Neighbors fans were shocked by the news after Freevee saved the long-running soap last year and relaunched it on its channel.

Reports claimed that Amazon was abandoning the ad-supported service in a bid to focus its efforts on Prime Video, which recently launched ads.

Earlier this month, legendary character David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) was killed by neighbors.

Earlier this month, the Neighbors killed legendary character David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).

To save criminal Eden Shaw (Costa D’Angelo) from death, David sacrificed himself after the couple fell down an embankment.

David’s close friends cried in shock upon learning of his sudden death.

Neighbors airs Monday through Thursday starting at 7 a.m. on Amazon Freevee.