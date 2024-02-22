Colorado Springs dorm double murder suspect’s brother says he is a top accounting student who ‘always had good grades’

The brother of the man suspected of shooting two people to death in a Colorado dormitory has revealed that the accused killer was a top accounting student at the university.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, of Detroit, is suspected of shooting Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, and her roommate Sam Knopp, 24, on Friday at Crestone House on the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus .

Jordan’s older brother, Brandon Jordan, told Fox 2 News he believes his brother is innocent.

“It’s not real, it’s not real. Keep looking because you got the wrong person,” he said Tuesday.

The distraught brother said Jordan had always had top grades and was studying to be an accountant.

Brandon Jordan told Fox 2 News he believes his brother is innocent of killing two people inside a Colorado dorm room.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, of Detroit, is accused of shooting Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, and her roommate Sam Knopp, 24.

Celie Rain Montgomery (left), 26, was identified along with Sam Knopp, 24, (right) after what police believe was a double murder last week.

‘I love you bro. I love you friend. I know you didn’t bro,’ Brandon Jordan said in a message to his brother.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested Monday for last week’s murders and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Montgomery was a single mother of two daughters, ages five and seven, according to a Facebook post by a bereaved relative who responded to his death, while Knopp was a talented music student.

It is unclear what the relationship was between the two victims.

The coroner’s office will determine how the victims died, but each person was shot at least once in what appeared to be an “isolated incident,” police spokesman Ira Cronin said at a briefing.

Knopp, was a senior music student at the university and was said to be a beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department. He was an accomplished guitarist and a very talented musician.

Montgomery worked as a freelance writer specializing in health and wellness. She was not a student at the university.

The campus-wide lockdown lasted about 90 minutes and then was isolated to Crestone House, a student apartment complex on campus, school spokesman Chris Valentine said.

Knopp appears with his mother, Amy, in a photo posted online

Knopp, was a talented senior music student in college.

A police officer stands outside a dormitory at the Village at Alpine Valley housing Friday as police investigate a shooting on the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus.

Surprised students look out their dorm window at Village at Alpine Valley housing units

When police officers arrived at the room around 6 a.m. Friday, they found Knopp and Montgomery dead, shot in the head.

After the shutdown, the campus about 70 miles south of Denver remained closed for the day.

Knopp’s mother, Amy, shared her concerns online just as the shooting was taking place.

‘There were reports of an active shooter on the UCCS campus where our son, Sam, is a senior. “At least one person has died,” he wrote.

‘I haven’t heard from Sam. He lives in Alpine Village, where residents were told to shelter in place. The campus is closed and it is closed today.

‘PLEASE EXCUSE MY LANGUAGE BUT THEY ARE THE DAMN GUNS! This hits too close to home and makes me want to vomit. All the ‘thoughts and prayers’ in the world mean nothing without action to back them up.’

Knopp is seen alongside his twin sister Ellie.

Knopp, left, and his sister Ellie appear together in a family photo.

Once it became clear that her son was one of the victims, messages of condolence followed.

“I am so sorry for your loss and praying so much for you and your family,” Brittany Craig wrote.

‘Amy, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. “My deepest condolences are broken,” said Diane Sigl.

“I’m so sorry Amy, I’m angry and heartbroken that we lost Sam,” Elsa Ge added.