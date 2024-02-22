Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targets enemy’s Avifim settlement

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Wednesday issued the following statement: quot;In support of our resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to Israeli attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, including the recent ones in villages around Hula, Blida, Aytah, Kfarkila, and Al-Khiyam, the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, buildings housing Israeli enemy soldiers in the Avifim settlement with appropriate weapons and inflicted direct casualties.

======R.H.