Biden’s Brother Says President Was Not Involved in His Business Deals

James Biden testified on Wednesday that his older brother, President Joe Biden, had no role in any of his business ventures—yet another blow to Republican lawmakers leading a flagging impeachment inquiry centered around as-yet-unproven allegations to the contrary.

The younger Biden brother’s assertion was part of a lengthy opening statement he gave ahead of fielding questions from the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees in a closed-door deposition. “I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures,” he said, according to a copy of the 10-page statement obtained by The Daily Beast.

“Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities,” Biden said. “None.”

