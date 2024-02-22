Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    News

    Biden’s Brother Says President Was Not Involved in His Business Deals

    By

    Feb 22, 2024 , , , , ,
    Biden’s Brother Says President Was Not Involved in His Business Deals

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

    James Biden testified on Wednesday that his older brother, President Joe Biden, had no role in any of his business ventures—yet another blow to Republican lawmakers leading a flagging impeachment inquiry centered around as-yet-unproven allegations to the contrary.

    The younger Biden brother’s assertion was part of a lengthy opening statement he gave ahead of fielding questions from the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees in a closed-door deposition. “I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures,” he said, according to a copy of the 10-page statement obtained by The Daily Beast.

    “Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities,” Biden said. “None.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried in court for first time since crypto conviction as he tells judge he’ll stick with new lawyers for his sentencing which could see him jailed for 100 years

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    RHOBH reunion teaser: Dramatic moment PARAMEDICS are called for Sutton Stracke as she begins shaking on set after Kathy Hilton arrives

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Rivian is slashing 10% of staff. Read the email it sent to its workers.

    Feb 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried in court for first time since crypto conviction as he tells judge he’ll stick with new lawyers for his sentencing which could see him jailed for 100 years

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    RHOBH reunion teaser: Dramatic moment PARAMEDICS are called for Sutton Stracke as she begins shaking on set after Kathy Hilton arrives

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Rivian is slashing 10% of staff. Read the email it sent to its workers.

    Feb 22, 2024
    News

    Elon Musk may be done with Delaware, but don’t expect other corporations to follow his crusade

    Feb 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy