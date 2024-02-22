RHOBH reunion teaser: Dramatic moment PARAMEDICS are called for Sutton Stracke as she begins shaking on set after Kathy Hilton arrives

<!–

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was shocked while filming their final reunion episode, during which cast member Sutton Stracke suffered a medical emergency in the middle of filming.

A dramatic sneak peek released Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of the terrifying moment at the season 13 reunion, when Sutton is heard letting out a groan while sitting next to host Andy Cohen, who had a separate chair for him among the sofas for housewives.

While it wasn’t exactly clear at first what triggered the incident, it appeared to occur just as Kathy Hilton was invited to join the ladies on set.

In the clip, it’s her co-star Garcelle Beauvais who springs into action when she is heard yelling at the producers: “Can we call someone please?”

As Beauvais calls for help, a bewildered Andy points out to Stracke: ‘You’re shaking! You’re really shaking.’

Sutton previously revealed that she has a “disorder” of the esophagus where she can “choke” when swallowing food or even her own saliva.

In the short clip, Sutton appears to lose her balance and leans to the side against Garcelle, who was sitting next to her.

Moments before the terrifying moment begins, Kathy smiles as she comes into view.

However, his smile is replaced by a look of concern soon after, and he leans forward from his position on the opposite couch to see what’s going on with Sutton.

It’s still unclear what was wrong with Sutton at the time of filming, but a paramedic could be seen walking quickly towards her position on the couch, and appeared to crouch down in front of her to assess her condition while she remained seated.

