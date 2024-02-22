Petito, Laundrie Families to Avoid Civil Trial After Agreement Reached

Thomas O’Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie emerged from a mediation conference in Venice, Florida on Wednesday with a confidential resolution that will see them avoid the drawn-out process of a civil trial later this year, according to an attorney.

Lawyer Pat Reilly confirmed the agreement to local station WFLA, sharing a statement attributed to the Petito family. “After a long day of mediation, a confidential resolution has been reached between the parents of Gabby Petito, the parents of Brian Laundrie and attorney Steven Bertolino to which all parties reluctantly agreed in order to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict,” they said.

“Our hope is to close this chapter of our lives to allow us to move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby.”

