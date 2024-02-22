Home Depot’s average customer is a white baby boomer who spent $856 there last year

Numerator found that Home Depot’s typical shopper is a white woman over 60 years old who owns her home in the suburbs.

LM Otero/AP Images

Home Depot has more than 2,300 stores and employs about 465,000 people across North America.Two thirds of US consumers shop at Home Depot, and the brand has similar customer loyalty as Lowe’s.The store’s typical customer is a white baby boomer who earns over $80K a year and owns her home.

Home Depot is the world’s leading home improvement retailer, with sales of $152.7 billion last year.

Originally founded in 1978 in Atlanta, the company now has 2,335 stores across North America and employs about 465,000 people.

More than two-thirds of shoppers in the US make at least two trips to Home Depot each year, according to data from the consumer analytics firm Numerator.

Numerator found that Home Depot’s typical shopper is a white woman over 60 years old who owns her home in the suburbs. She earns more than $80,000 a year.

The store serves two core groups of customers that it refers to as DIY and pro segments. DIY shoppers turn to the store for supplies to complete their own projects, while pros are typically contractors and tradespersons, like electricians, plumbers, and painters.

The company says high-spending pros are the strongest piece of its business.

About three-quarters of those who shopped at Home Depot in 2022 came back to the store in 2023, according to Numerator, on par with the customer loyalty for rival Lowe’s.

The repeat visits are down from 83% the year before, reflecting the general slowdown in home improvement spending from its pandemic-era surge.

Even loyal customers are visiting less and spending less, per this year’s report compared to last year’s.

The typical customer now makes 10 trips to Home Depot and spends about $85 per trip for an annual spend of $856, whereas, in last year’s report, they spent $1,052 across 12 trips the year before.

Home Depot carries between 30,000 and 40,000 different products across three main categories: building materials (like lumber and fasteners), decor (like paint, flooring, and appliances), and hardware (like tools and garden supplies).

Read the original article on Business Insider