ARSENAL PLAYER RATINGS: William Saliba was not up to his usual high standards, Bukayo Saka failed to make an impression in open play and Gabriel Martinelli was stunted out wide

Arsenal suffered a heavy 1-0 defeat to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday night, thanks to Galeno’s stunning stoppage-time goal.

The Brazilian forward took advantage of a loose ball before unleashing a perfect shot from distance that beat David Raya and ended up at the Estadio do Dragao.

Mikel Arteta’s team had been decent in the face of a difficult European mission up to that point: Arsenal’s first knockout match in the Champions League in seven years.

But Porto’s victory sets up an intriguing return match in north London next month.

Ahead of that, Mail Sport’s Isaan Khan looks at which Gunners player shone under the lights and which will be happy to get another chance on March 12.

Arsenal will return to the Emirates next month needing to overcome a one-goal deficit after their late concession.

Porto striker Galeno had a magical moment in injury time to give the home team the victory.

DAVID RAYA – 6

He made some risky decisions, including nearly getting caught after running toward the baseline to try to thwart a throw-in. But he made a couple solid saves.

WHITE – 5.5

He tried to get his team up the field with floated deliveries over the top. This worked occasionally. He must have pressured Galen before his goal.

GUILLERMO SALIBA – 5.5

Not at his usual very high level. He gave the ball away a couple of times in dangerous areas. Deflected header at 36 minutes.

William Saliba was not his usual self on Wednesday night and even missed a decent opportunity with a header in the first half.

Martin Odegaard was forced to go deeper and deeper to catch the ball and create chances, especially in the first half.

Declan Rice was handicapped by a yellow card in the first minute of the clash against Porto

GABRIEL – 6

He was alert at the back and strong in the air.

JAKUB KIWIOR – 5.5

He didn’t reach the same heights as against Burnley.

MARTIN ODEGAARD ​​– 7

They fell further and further behind, especially in the first half, in an attempt to create something. The main spark of his team.

DECLAN RICE – 6

It didn’t help him to receive a yellow card after two minutes from a referee eager to call fouls. This left the midfielder cautious. He took a great corner to Leandro Trossard.

KAI HAVERTZ – 6.5

He tried to use his physical presence around the box and a header went wide in the 46th minute.

BUKAYO SAKA – 5.5

A floating cross hit the bar. Will would have wanted to make a bigger impact with the form he is in.

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal’s main attacking outlet but failed to impress in open play.

Leandro Trossard endured one of his calmest games for the Gunners and wasted a great corner opportunity

Mikel Arteta can reflect on substitutions that came too late in the match to have influence

LEANDRO TROSSARD – 5.5

Very calm game for the forward. He found himself all alone in the box on a Rice corner, but went wide.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI – 5.5

He didn’t get much service on the left wing in the first half, which reduced his chances of advancing.

MIKEL ARTETA – 5.5

Arguably a substitution should have been made much earlier than the 74th minute.