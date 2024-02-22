Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    Elon Musk Visited the White House—but Didn’t Meet With Joe Biden

    Elon Musk quietly visited President Joe Biden’s White House in September of last year, visitor logs show.

    The mercurial Tesla CEO apparently took a meeting in the West Wing after meeting with lawmakers to talk about artificial intelligence on Capitol Hill on the afternoon and evening of Sept. 13, according to the logs. Former White House official and current Tesla senior global director of public policy and business development, Rohan Patel, accompanied Musk on his trip, which was first reported by NBC News.

    Musk did not meet with the president during his visit, a representative for the Biden Administration told the network. They also added that Musk had not been to Biden’s White House before or since.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

