Kim Kardashian proudly reacts as daughter North West, 10, becomes one of the youngest artists ever to chart on Billboard after featuring on Kanye’s controversial Vultures 1

Kim Kardashian shared an X post on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, praising her daughter North West for a new milestone: becoming one of the youngest music artists to appear on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The mother of four, 43, reshared a tweet from Chart Data that read: “North West scores its first entry on the Hot 100 this week with TALKING.”

He continued: “She becomes one of the youngest artists to hit the charts, at 10 years old.”

Kardashian wrote in her story: ‘My baby!!!!’ and added a series of emoji including a black heart.

It comes as the pre-teen appears on her father Kanye West’s new album, Vultures 1, a joint project with Ty Dolla $ign.

Earlier this month, the YZY designer premiered the music video for the single TALKING / ONCE AGAIN, which featured North.

At the top of the song, he sings the lyrics: “She’s your best friend.” Miss, Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me. It will get complicated. It will get complicated. Bless me! Bless me!’

Fans have been going crazy over the budding young star, whose cameo on the project was first revealed during an album listening party in Miami last December.

At that point, he joined his father and Ty Dolla $ign, 41, on stage to sing and dance along to his verse.

Scenes in the music video show close shots of North singing while two people whose faces were out of frame braid her hair.

Kardashian came under fire last week after North shared a now-deleted TikTok post that showed a drawing of her stepmother Bianca Censori wearing a nearly nude outfit on the cover of her Vultures album.

Followers of Kim and North’s joint TikTok account were shocked by the post, which appeared to be a list of things North was “grateful” for, including her father’s controversial new album, which has been pulled from Apple Music. .

Kim, who is the mother of her daughter with ex-husband Kanye, 46, runs the @kimandnorth account.

Kanye and Kim welcomed North, their first child, in 2013; photographed in Paris in 2014

On the cover of Vultures I, West stands next to Cesori in a photo, dressed in an all-black outfit, save for a white Friday the 13th-style mask. Kardashian came under fire last week after North shared a now-deleted TikTok post that featured a drawing of her stepmother Bianca Censori wearing a nearly nude outfit on the cover of the Vultures album.

The deleted post came as inside sources told DailyMail.com that Kim had told Kanye to make sure Bianca “covers up” when around her children as she has become known for increasingly wearing suits. “naked.”

One concerned fan wrote online: ‘Let the girl be a little innocent!’

Kanye’s album was something North said she was grateful for, as well as one song in particular called Carnival, which contains X-rated lyrics.

On the cover, West stands next to Cesori in a photo, dressed in an all-black suit, save for a white Friday the 13th-style mask.

Censori’s rear is lightly covered by a piece of sheer black material that hugs her slender waist with a thin black waistband.

The Australian-born beauty also wears black thigh-high pantyhose and high heels while her back is to the camera.

Bianca’s short, jet-black hair is combed back, with the ends up near the nape of her neck.