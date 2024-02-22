Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Addresses Nude AI Deepfake Drama

    Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Addresses Nude AI Deepfake Drama

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    Podcast host Bobbi Althoff expressed her shock and disgust over a sexually graphic apparent AI deepfake featuring her likeness that turned heads and began trending on Twitter this week.

    Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 26-year-old TikTok star-turned podcaster posted a series of statements about the graphic video, in which Althoff’s face is superimposed on a woman performing sexual acts on herself in front of a camera.

    “Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I’m trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI generated,” she wrote, including a screengrab of her name trending on X.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

