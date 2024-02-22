Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Addresses Nude AI Deepfake Drama

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Podcast host Bobbi Althoff expressed her shock and disgust over a sexually graphic apparent AI deepfake featuring her likeness that turned heads and began trending on Twitter this week.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 26-year-old TikTok star-turned podcaster posted a series of statements about the graphic video, in which Althoff’s face is superimposed on a woman performing sexual acts on herself in front of a camera.

“Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I’m trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI generated,” she wrote, including a screengrab of her name trending on X.

Read more at The Daily Beast.