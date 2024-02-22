Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Finale Goes Nuclear Over Kyle Richards’ Separation

    The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Finale Goes Nuclear Over Kyle Richards’ Separation

    Nicole Weingart/Bravo

    Kyle Richards’ life is slowly falling apart around her, so naturally, she does what any other socialite would: throw an extravagant party. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale documents the return of Kyle’s classic white party, with a halftime show provided by none other than Erika Jayne.

    They were all so happy that day. They had no idea just how terrible things would soon become. But, let’s start at the beginning.

    Kyle prepares the party with special asset Kevin Lee, who you may remember as Lisa Vanderpump’s go-to party planner. Having the feuding queens of Beverly Hills on retainer has to pay well, in both monetary means and good gossip.

