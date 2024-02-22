Melbourne Swifties beg to secure ‘rare’ Eras Tour concert keepsakes – and are paying big bucks for them

<!–

Taylor Swift performed to the biggest crowd of her career last week in Melbourne and now die-hard Swifties are on the hunt to snap up ‘rare’ souvenirs from the Eras Tour concerts.

Keen Swiftie Mansi Nand, 22, is trying to get a piece of red leaf-shaped confetti that flew on stage during a 10-minute song and is willing to pay to get one.

“It’s a big ask, but if anyone knows of anyone who received red leaf confetti, I’m willing to pay money for it.” It would mean a lot,” he posted on social media.

Nand told the Herald of the sun I would be willing to pay up to $30 for some of the “rare confetti” they threw into the audience during a spectacular encore.

“It’s just a little reminder that I can remember such an incredible artist and everything she has done for the fans not only with the Eras Tour but with all the tours,” he said.

Taylor Swift (pictured) performed to the biggest crowd of her career last week in Melbourne and now die-hard Swifties are on the hunt to snap up ‘rare’ memories from the Eras Tour concert.

“Unfortunately I haven’t managed to find confetti yet, but we still have shows left in Sydney, so fingers crossed.”

Meanwhile, other concertgoers who managed to get their hands on some of the coveted confetti took advantage of the opportunity by selling individual pieces online to many eager fans.

Earlier this month, the eye-popping prices for Swift’s Eras tour merchandise were revealed as she kicked off her first show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Keen Swiftie Mansi Nand, 22, is trying to get a hold of a piece of red leaf-shaped confetti that flew on stage during a 10-minute song, and is willing to pay to get one.

The megastar, 34, took to the stage for the biggest performance of her career on Friday as she sang for 96,000 fans to kick off the Australian leg of her long-awaited tour.

It marked their first Australian tour since 2018, and thousands of eager Swifties excitedly descended on Melbourne’s MCG hours before the show.

Fans were desperate to get their hands on merchandise as they queued in the outdoor stands for their Eras branded clothing and other merchandise.

Photos of packed stalls before the show revealed the prices Swifties were willing to pay to get their hands on the much-desired items.

Posters were priced at $40, while tour hoodies were a staggering $120 and t-shirts were priced at $65.

Water bottles were priced at a whopping $40 and canvas tapestries could be purchased for $55, and fans lined up before shows to buy the goodies.

After playing to more than 300,000 fans in Melbourne, Swift will perform four sold-out concerts at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on February 23, 24, 25 and 26.