‘Abbott Elementary’ Lines Up a Surprise Slate of Guest Stars

Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary is known for its superb guest stars, and Season 3 maintains that reputation. From Taraji P. Henson and Ayo Edebiri as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) family members to Leslie Odom, Jr. playing an evil former Abbott student, the show has featured a wide array of superstars in fun new roles—but the show might’ve outdone itself in this most recent episode with four huge guest stars packed into one half hour.

Monday’s news that Sabrina Brier—a comedian known for posting hugely popular, in-character videos on TikTok—would be joining the Abbott cast rocked the world. In the fourth episode of the season, “Smoking,” we learn that Brier’s role on the show is a replacement for Janine—Jessca (not to be mistaken for “Jessica”), Ms. Teagues’ temporary substitute.

Jessca isn’t a normal substitute. She’s a kooky, silly substitute. She’s so crazzzzzzzy! Love her! Jessca calls her students besties, she changes the rules of capitalization, the kids address her as “Jessca” instead of “Ms. Whateverherlastnameis,” and Janine, who is visiting Abbott, is peeved. This is not how a classroom should be run.

