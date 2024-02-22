Thu. Feb 22nd, 2024

    Greg Gutfeld Demands Fox Move to Florida After Trump’s NY Fraud Fine

    Fox News

    Fox News host Greg Gutfeld seemed particularly aggrieved on Wednesday’s episode of The Five, urging his employer to relocate to Florida because Donald Trump lost his bank fraud trial in New York state court last week.

    Gutfeld began with a full-fledged defense of Trump’s activities that earned him a $364 million fine—not including interest—and a three-year ban from running a New York corporation.

    “He broke no laws,” Gutfeld said, echoing the Trump family line. He went on to falsely insist that inflating the value of assets to get favorable loans and then deflating those same assets’ values for tax purposes “can’t be fraud” because “there is no victim.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

