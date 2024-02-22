David Stemler death: Shocking twist as pregnant woman is charged with shooting murder of neck-tattooed man in Canterbury, Sydney’s west

David Stemler was shot dead at around 2am in Canterbury last July.

A pregnant woman has now been charged with his murder.

The 23-year-old woman has been refused bail and is in custody

Do you know something? Send an email to candace.sutton@mailonline.com

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 23-year-old pregnant woman has been charged with the shooting death of a man with a neck tattoo last year in a bloody gangster killing.

Rhylee Stig is behind bars and denied bail after being arrested on Wednesday for the alleged murder of Ferenc ‘David’ Stemler in Sydney’s south-west last July.

Stemler, 28, was shot dead shortly after 2am after encountering two men outside his rental home on Broughton Street in Canterbury on July 27, 2023.

Following reports of a shooting, police officers attached to Burwood Police Area Command found a man with gunshot wounds.

Stemler was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

Local police, assisted by the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, began investigations before Task Force Magnus under Strike Force Murrell took charge of the matter.

Rhylee Stig, 23 (above), has been arrested for the alleged murder of tattooed David Stemler, who was shot dead in a gangster-style attack at 2am last July.

Police detained the pregnant woman who was refused bail when she appeared in court and will be behind bars until at least mid-April.

Task Force Magnus was established in July as a policing strategy to target and disrupt violent and firearms crime, and to investigate links between recent organized criminal activity in Sydney.

Following extensive investigations, at around 7am on Wednesday, strike force detectives arrested Rhylee Stig in Wetherill Park.

Stig was taken to the Fairfield police station, where she was charged with murder.

He was refused bail and appeared at Fairfield Local Court on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court in April.

At around 9.40am on Thursday, a 27-year-old man was taken from Parklea Correctional Center to Riverstone Police Station, where he was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder.

Deputy Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said the arrests were important to the State Crime Command’s Magnus Task Force.

A 23-year-old pregnant woman has been charged with the execution-style murder of Ferenc ‘David’ Stemler (above) in Sydney’s southwest last July.

Stemler was shot dead at 2am in Broughton Street, Canterbury (above) after encountering two men in what is believed to be part of a bloody gangland war.

“Following this morning’s resolution, we can now say that an arrest has been made in every homicide investigated by Task Force Magnus,” said Deputy Commissioner Fitzgerald.

‘While the job is never truly done, this is a great feat for our Command, who was assigned the difficult task of breaking the circuit of brazen violence that we saw unfold on our streets.

‘Task Force Magnus complemented its capabilities set with both proactive and reactive teams, not only to target criminals, but also to prevent further acts of violence on our streets.

‘The safety of our wider community has been, and always will be, our number one priority, and the people of New South Wales our motivation to put together such a significant response; one that has evidently had notable success.

Investigations under the direction of Strike Force Murrell continue.