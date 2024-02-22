Danai Gurira steps out in stylish suit while promoting upcoming spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in New York City

The 46-year-old actress turned the sidewalk into her runway as she headed to the Good Morning America studio in a tan two-piece suit with a watercolor-style print.

She sported a striking updo and accentuated her natural beauty with full makeup that included red lipstick.

Danai reprises her role as Michonne in the upcoming spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which also stars Andrew Lincoln, 50.

She will reprise her role as Michonne in the upcoming spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which also stars English actor Andrew Lincoln, 50.

Andrew returns as Rick Grimes, who was the main character of the popular original zombie series The Walking Dead that aired from October 2010 to November 2022 on AMC.

Danai and Andrew attended the series’ New York premiere on Tuesday at 92Y in Manhattan.

The series takes place after the conclusion of flagship series The Walking Dead and is scheduled to debut Sunday on AMC.

Andrew’s character, Rick, was separated from his lover, Michonne, when he was written off of The Walking Dead in season nine, but trailers for The Ones Who Live reveal that Rick has never stopped searching for Michonne.

The trailers also show Michonne searching for Rick, both linked to new military leaders who have emerged since the original show went off the air.

Scottish actress Pollyanna McIntosh, 44, will reprise her role as Jadis, an original character from the television series who has no equivalent in the comics that gave rise to The Walking Dead franchise.

Dania played the Wakandan warrior Okoye in the 2018 film Black Panther and its 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Danai is shown as Michonne in an image from the premiere of the next season of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiering Sunday on AMC.

She will provide the voice of Okoye in the upcoming Disney+ series Eyes Of Wakanda which is currently in development.

Danai wrote the drama Eclipsed which premiered in September 2009 in Washington, DC, before moving to Broadway in 2016.

Eclipse earned a 2016 Tony Award nomination for Best Play.

The Walking Dead first premiered on AMC on October 31, 2010, and The Ones Who Live is its sixth spin-off series.